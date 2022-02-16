Cmdr. Karl Hassenfratz End of Tour Award

Cmdr. Karl J. Hassenfratz and his wife Molly pose for a photo after he was presented a Meritorious Service Medal at the conclusion of his tour as Executive Officer, Naval Submarine School, at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on February 16, 2022.



Having served as Executive Officer since April 2020, CDR Hassenfratz oversaw a staff of over 400, and ensured training was provided to over 70,000 Sailors. His expert leadership, planning, and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed SUBSCOL to meet all training and operational commitments uninterrupted. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

