U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Ambassador Leonard Join Nigerian Air Force for Groundbreaking Ceremony for A-29 Super Tucano Support Facilities

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Thomas Tickner shovels a ceremonial scoop of concrete while U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, Deputy Director for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Ronald Taylor and Nigerian Air Force personnel look on at the site where replacement concrete apron sections will be completed outside of a hangar at Kainji Air Force Base in Nigeria on February 15, 2022. The officials participated in a groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the ongoing construction the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing. The construction is a part of the historic $500 million U.S. foreign military sale to Nigeria, which also includes the delivery of the 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, munitions, and training. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria)

