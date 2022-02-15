Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Ambassador Leonard Join Nigerian Air Force for Groundbreaking Ceremony for A-29 Super Tucano Support Facilities [Image 2 of 2]

    KAINJI AIR FORCE BASE, NIGERIA

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Thomas Tickner, Nigerian Air Force personnel and others look on as a Nigerian Air Force pilot gives a demonstration of flight simulator training at Kainji Air Force Base in Nigeria February 15, 2022. The simulator is housed in a recently constructed temporary facility that will be replaced as part of ongoing construction of additional supporting facilities for the recently delivered A-29 Super Tucano aircraft at the base being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That same day, Tickner and other U.S. officials, including U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and Deputy Director for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Ronald Taylor, joined Nigerian Air Force officials for a groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the ongoing construction project at the base. The construction is part of a historic $500 million U.S. foreign military sale to Nigeria, which also includes the delivery of the 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, munitions, and training – including the simulator equipment. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 04:42
    Location: KAINJI AIR FORCE BASE, NG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Ambassador Leonard Join Nigerian Air Force for Groundbreaking Ceremony for A-29 Super Tucano Support Facilities [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    AFRICOM
    Nigeria
    Foreign Military Sales

