Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Command Master Chief Damien Pulvino conducts a tour aboard Blue Ridge for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan senior enlisted leaders. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Brandon L. Harris)

Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP