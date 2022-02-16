Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 1 of 3]

    Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Brandon Harris 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Command Master Chief Damien Pulvino conducts a tour aboard Blue Ridge for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan senior enlisted leaders. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Brandon L. Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 03:17
    Photo ID: 7057149
    VIRIN: 220216-N-FA444-1035
    Resolution: 6197x3993
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 3 of 3], by SN Brandon Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge
    Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge
    Tour aboard USS Blue Ridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Master Chief
    U.S. Navy
    Sgt. Major

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT