U.S. Air Force Colonel Amy Boehle, Senior Air Reserve Component advisor for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), briefs 332d Air Expeditionary Wing’s Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard Airmen in Southwest Asia Feb. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7057144
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-PB262-8031
|Resolution:
|2157x3236
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARC advisors visit 332d AEW [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT