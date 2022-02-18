Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC advisors visit 332d AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.18.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332D AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING – Colonel Amy Boehle, Senior Air Reserve Component advisor for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Lt. Col. W. Sterling Anderson II, Deputy ARC advisor, brief 332d Air Expeditionary Wing’s Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard Airmen in Southwest Asia Feb. 16, 2022. The advisors held three briefings focused on specific processes, benefits and entitlements available to ARC Airmen. ARC advisors are responsible for advising commanders and staff on Reserve and Guard related issues and advocating for deployed ARC personnel. They visit locations throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility where ARC members are serving to provide in-depth briefings, provide insights and answer questions. Over 21% of the 332d AEW’s members are ARC Airmen.

    The 332d AEW, headquartered in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, has a wide array of combat Air Force capabilities including Precision strike, Aerial refueling, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, space, and Combat Search and Rescue in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. The five groups that make up the wing are comprised of total force Airmen who operate across three different countries.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
