332D AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING – Colonel Amy Boehle, Senior Air Reserve Component advisor for Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Lt. Col. W. Sterling Anderson II, Deputy ARC advisor, brief 332d Air Expeditionary Wing’s Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard Airmen in Southwest Asia Feb. 16, 2022. The advisors held three briefings focused on specific processes, benefits and entitlements available to ARC Airmen. ARC advisors are responsible for advising commanders and staff on Reserve and Guard related issues and advocating for deployed ARC personnel. They visit locations throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility where ARC members are serving to provide in-depth briefings, provide insights and answer questions. Over 21% of the 332d AEW’s members are ARC Airmen.



The 332d AEW, headquartered in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, has a wide array of combat Air Force capabilities including Precision strike, Aerial refueling, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, space, and Combat Search and Rescue in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. The five groups that make up the wing are comprised of total force Airmen who operate across three different countries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 Story ID: 414908 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, ARC advisors visit 332d AEW, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.