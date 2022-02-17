Gridley conducts a VBSS training evolution

GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Members of the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team transit on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a VBSS training evolution aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 17. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

