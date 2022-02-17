Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a VBSS training evolution [Image 9 of 9]

    Gridley conducts a VBSS training evolution

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Members of the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team transit on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a VBSS training evolution aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 17. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 02:41
    Photo ID: 7057140
    VIRIN: 220217-N-JO829-1186
    Resolution: 4459x3185
    Size: 1005.77 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a VBSS training evolution [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

