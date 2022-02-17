Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons exercise

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    close-in-weapon-system (CIWS) at an inflatable target during a live-fire exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 17. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

