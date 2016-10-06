Alaska Army National Guard aviation wins DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year

Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley Jorgensen, Sgt. 1st Class Damion Minchaca, Capt. Cody McKinney, and Staff Sgt. Sonny Cooper, all members of Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, pose for a photo in front of an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 17, 2022. The crew received the DUSTOFF Association 2021 Rescue of the Year award for their efforts in a rescue completed Sept. 15, 2021. DUSTOFF is a nonprofit organization for veterans and service members involved with Army aeromedical evacuation programs. The team will officially be presented the award in San Antonio, Texas, May 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

