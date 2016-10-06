Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard aviation wins DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Alaska Army National Guard aviation wins DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2016

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley Jorgensen, Sgt. 1st Class Damion Minchaca, Capt. Cody McKinney, and Staff Sgt. Sonny Cooper, all members of Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, pose for a photo in front of an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 17, 2022. The crew received the DUSTOFF Association 2021 Rescue of the Year award for their efforts in a rescue completed Sept. 15, 2021. DUSTOFF is a nonprofit organization for veterans and service members involved with Army aeromedical evacuation programs. The team will officially be presented the award in San Antonio, Texas, May 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7056847
    VIRIN: 220217-Z-PL215-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviation wins DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army aviation
    DUSTOFF
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG
    2-211th GSAB
    207th AVN

