Alaska Army National Guard aviation wins DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year

A sheep hunter suffering from minor cold weather injuries and malnourishment found himself stranded for two days at 5,750 feet on a three-by-three-foot ledge on a 50-degree slope near Cottonwood Creek in the Knik River Valley, Sept. 15, 2021. The Alaska Army National Guard’s Golf Company, Detachment 1, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion received his distress signal and rescued him in a hoist-capable HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. For their efforts during the rescue, the crew members received the DUSTOFF Association 2021 Rescue of the Year award. DUSTOFF is a nonprofit organization for veterans and service members involved with Army aeromedical evacuation programs. (Courtesy photo)

