    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A sheep hunter suffering from minor cold weather injuries and malnourishment found himself stranded for two days at 5,750 feet on a three-by-three-foot ledge on a 50-degree slope near Cottonwood Creek in the Knik River Valley, Sept. 15, 2021. The Alaska Army National Guard’s Golf Company, Detachment 1, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion received his distress signal and rescued him in a hoist-capable HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. For their efforts during the rescue, the crew members received the DUSTOFF Association 2021 Rescue of the Year award. DUSTOFF is a nonprofit organization for veterans and service members involved with Army aeromedical evacuation programs. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviation wins DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army aviation
    DUSTOFF
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG
    2-211th GSAB
    207th AVN

