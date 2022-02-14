Guardsmen join forces during Cope North

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayven Chase, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, provides flight line security during exercise Cope North 22 on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2022. CN is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, multilateral field training exercise that focuses on training and building relationships with our regional allies and partners. The 254 SFS provided 27 Guardsmen to fill gaps where manning fell short due to high operations tempo for 36 SFS defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

