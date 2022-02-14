Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen join forces during Cope North [Image 4 of 4]

    Guardsmen join forces during Cope North

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayven Chase (left) and USAF Tech. Sgt. Jude Camemo, assigned to the 254th Security Forces Squadron, provide flight line security during exercise Cope North 22 on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2022. CN is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, multilateral field training exercise that focuses on training and building relationships with our regional allies and partners. The 254 SFS provided 27 Guardsmen to fill gaps where manning fell short due to high operations tempo for 36 SFS defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen join forces during Cope North [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam

    Andersen AFB

    CopeNorth

    Cope North 2022

    254 ABG

    254 SFS

