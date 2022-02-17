220217-N-MW275-1036 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2022) Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Recruiters of the Year (ROY) tour the National Civil Rights Museum headquartered at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis during ROY week. ROY week is a three-day event recognizing the nation's top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Anderson/Released)

This work, NRC ROY Week 2022, by PO2 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.