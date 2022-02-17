Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC ROY Week 2022

    NRC ROY Week 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    220217-N-MW275-1036 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2022) Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Recruiters of the Year (ROY) tour the National Civil Rights Museum headquartered at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis during ROY week. ROY week is a three-day event recognizing the nation's top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Anderson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC ROY Week 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Navy
    Recruiting
    ROY Week
    National Civil Rights Museum

