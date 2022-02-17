Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President's Day Closeout Formation [Image 3 of 3]

    President's Day Closeout Formation

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assembles a tow bar to a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as part of a maintenance competition during a brigade wide closeout formation Feb. 17 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Soldiers and leaders gathered prior to the four day weekend for a friendly competition to boost morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

