President's Day Closeout Formation

A Soldier with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assembles a tow bar to a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as part of a maintenance competition during a brigade wide closeout formation Feb. 17 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Soldiers and leaders gathered prior to the four day weekend for a friendly competition to boost morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

