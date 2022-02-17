Soldiers with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assemble a tow bar to tow a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as part of a maintenance competition during a brigade wide closeout formation Feb. 17 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Soldiers and leaders gathered prior to the four day weekend for a friendly competition to boost morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7056681
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-AU561-101
|Resolution:
|6352x3916
|Size:
|12.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President's Day Closeout Formation [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
