Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President's Day Closeout Formation [Image 2 of 3]

    President's Day Closeout Formation

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assemble a tow bar to tow a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as part of a maintenance competition during a brigade wide closeout formation Feb. 17 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Soldiers and leaders gathered prior to the four day weekend for a friendly competition to boost morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:33
    Photo ID: 7056681
    VIRIN: 220217-A-AU561-101
    Resolution: 6352x3916
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President's Day Closeout Formation [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President's Day Closeout Formation
    President's Day Closeout Formation
    President's Day Closeout Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    formation
    president's day
    competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT