    513 ACG begins COVID vaccinations [Image 3 of 3]

    513 ACG begins COVID vaccinations

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon 

    513th Air Control Group

    Capt. Tyler Farrell, 513th Air Control Group executive officer, receives a COVID vaccine Feb. 7, 2021, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chad Dixon)

    This work, 513 ACG begins COVID vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chad Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    513 ACG
    ReserveReady
    Moderna

