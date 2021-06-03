513 ACG begins COVID vaccinations

Members of the 513th Air Control Group here received the first of the two-part Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 7, 2021.



Col. James Mattey, 513th ACG commander, received the first of two shots during February’s UTA and said he’s confident in the safety of the vaccine.



“I would not take anything nor have my family vaccinated unless I was 100% sure of its safety,” Mattey said. “I have to admit that last summer, I had my reservations due to inaccurate or incomplete media reports, so I educated myself and listened to experts in the field.”



The Centers for Disease Control says common side effects with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can include arm soreness at the injection site. COVID-19 vaccinations are optional to all military personnel and members of the 513th will have the next few months to take part in this first wave of vaccinations.



Vaccinations were administered by the medical technicians with the 507th Medical Squadron at the 72nd Medical Group at Tinker.



Maj. Scott Blair, 507th Medical Squadron Director of Operations, spoke of the second dose which would need to be administered between 24-42 days after the first dose, adding that the Defense Health Agency has ensured all military treatment facilities will receive enough vaccines to complete the second shot for those who received the first dose of the vaccine during the February UTA.



“Medical squadron personnel coordinated with unit commanders early in the scheduling process to ensure that members being scheduled to receive the first dose during our February UTA would also be available during the March UTA,” Blair said.



Lt. Col. Elaine Boyd, 513th Operations Squadron Director of Operations, said she and her Airmen were very impressed with how efficient the COVID vaccination clinic was conducted, as well as the hospitality and welcoming demeanor of the MDS staff.



“UTAs are always tough for us,” said Boyd. “It’s a constant battle to try and balance flying and appointments. The flexibility the MDS displayed proves what we can accomplish when we work together.”



Col. Mattey expressed the importance of being fit to fight and ready at all times.



“We must do everything in our power to prevent from falling out. Americans expect us to be ready at a moment’s notice. Not all vaccines are 100%. Not getting vaccinated puts Airmen and their families at risk, and puts our mission at risk,” said Mattey. “We are at war with an invisible enemy. These vaccines are like patriot batteries around a critical asset.”

