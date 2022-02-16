220216-N-ZS023-1019 (Feb 16, 2022) NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO-Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Aaron Bevan, assigned aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) explains flight deck operations to Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) students during a scheduled tour. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7056556
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-ZS023-1019
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|680.96 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) hosts NJROTC tour [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
