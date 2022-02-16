USS Kansas City (LCS 22) hosts NJROTC tour

220216-N-ZS023-1019 (Feb 16, 2022) NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO-Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Aaron Bevan, assigned aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) explains flight deck operations to Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) students during a scheduled tour. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

