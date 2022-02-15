The Honorable John P. “Sean” Coffey takes the Oath of Office as the 24th General Counsel of the Navy

WASHINGTON (Feb. 16, 2022) The Honorable Caroline Krass, General Counsel of the Department of Defense (left) administers the Oath of Office to the Honorable John P. “Sean” Coffey as the 24th General Counsel of the Navy. As General Counsel, the Honorable Coffey is the Department of the Navy’s Chief Legal Officer and head of the Office of the General Counsel (OGC). He leads more than 1,000 attorneys and professional support staff in 140 offices worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

