    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (Feb. 16, 2022) The Honorable Caroline Krass, General Counsel of the Department of Defense (left) administers the Oath of Office to the Honorable John P. “Sean” Coffey as the 24th General Counsel of the Navy. As General Counsel, the Honorable Coffey is the Department of the Navy’s Chief Legal Officer and head of the Office of the General Counsel (OGC). He leads more than 1,000 attorneys and professional support staff in 140 offices worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable John P. “Sean” Coffey takes the Oath of Office as the 24th General Counsel of the Navy [Image 3 of 3], by LT Gabrielle Dimaapi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coffey
    Department of the Navy
    General Counsel of the Navy

