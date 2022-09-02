Maj. Gen. Lenderman Visits Team Fairchild

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, visits to learn more about Team Fairchild’s mission, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 9, 2022. Maj. Gen. Lenderman returned to Fairchild Air Force Base for a visit after being an instructor pilot here from Aug. 2000- Aug. 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

