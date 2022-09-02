Maj. Gen. Lenderman Visits Team Fairchild

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, returns to Team Fairchild for a visit after being stationed here as a captain, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 9, 2022. Maj. Gen. Lenderman visited to learn more about Team Fairchild’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

