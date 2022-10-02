Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training [Image 22 of 22]

    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, discuss operations during reconnaissance training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The training consisted of trailblazing undeveloped wilderness and scouting a simulated opposition force. The Scout Platoon held the training to test reconnaissance and mobility capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 12:13
    Photo ID: 7056213
    VIRIN: 220210-F-UN330-1924
    Resolution: 7965x5310
    Size: 27.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training
    Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    arctic
    scouts
    skiing
    usarak
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT