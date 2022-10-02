Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, calls in a report during reconnaissance training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The training consisted of trailblazing undeveloped wilderness and scouting a simulated opposition force. The Scout Platoon held the training to test reconnaissance and mobility capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

