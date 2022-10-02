A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, calls in a report during reconnaissance training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2022. The training consisted of trailblazing undeveloped wilderness and scouting a simulated opposition force. The Scout Platoon held the training to test reconnaissance and mobility capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7056205
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-UN330-1647
|Resolution:
|6437x4291
|Size:
|19.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scout Platoon holds reconnaissance and mobility training [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
