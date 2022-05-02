Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Part II: Firsties celebrate 100 nights to graduation [Image 2 of 2]

    Part II: Firsties celebrate 100 nights to graduation

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Kyle Osterhoudt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Lavery, the first green beret to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee, was the speaker and honored guest during the 100th Night Banquet Feb. 5 at Washington Hall. 100th Night is an annually celebrated event designed to foster esprit-de-corps among the senior class by celebrating the successes and failures during their 47-month experience.

