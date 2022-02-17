Part II: Firsties celebrate 100 nights to graduation

Photo By Kyle Osterhoudt | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Lavery, the first green beret to return to combat as...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Osterhoudt | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Lavery, the first green beret to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee, was the speaker and honored guest during the 100th Night Banquet Feb. 5 at Washington Hall. 100th Night is an annually celebrated event designed to foster esprit-de-corps among the senior class by celebrating the successes and failures during their 47-month experience. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Military Academy celebrated 100th Night on Feb. 5 at Washington Hall and Eisenhower Hall Theatre.



On this night, cadets had the opportunity to exchange green uniforms and boots for crisp tuxedoes and elegant gowns. The night also consisted of two main events, the 100th Night Banquet and the 100th Night Show, in which members of the first class performed skits and celebrated their time at USMA.



This event was a crucial milestone in the cadet experience for the first class because it marked 100 nights until their graduation and commissioning ceremony at West Point.



“We have worked so very hard to get to this point,ˮ said Class of 2022 Cadet Isaac Ford, class vice president. “It felt really good to enjoy such a wonderful evening with my classmates and reflect on the journey so far.ˮ



100th Night is an annually celebrated event designed to foster esprit-de-corps among the senior class by celebrating the successes and failures during their 47-month experience.



“This was pivotal gear shift as we prepare to leave West Point as Army officers and not cadets,ˮ Ford said. “I am so proud of my classmates for pushing each other, and to get to this event feels amazing.



“We did a great deal of planning for this event, and a lot of people worked together to make this night great,ˮ Ford added. “This year we were able to invite a guest, so we had a chance to embrace the moment with many of our loved ones, which was really nice.ˮ



During the formal banquet ceremony, the attendees and guests had the opportunity to raise glasses in honor of the nation and the heroes that have served before them. One of those heroes was in attendance on 100th Night as the guest speaker, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Lavery.



He is considered the first green beret to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee.



Lavery, who earned three Purple Hearts, one Silver Star, one Bronze Star and one Bronze Star with Valor for heroism in combat, congratulated the cadets for making it to this point but encouraged them to keep going.



“Well done cadets and enjoy the view from on top of this ridgeline of your accomplishment,ˮ Lavery said. “But now get yourselves ready to climb the next and the next, and I will see you there.ˮ



Ford, who introduced Lavery to the podium, explained how his words inspired him and his classmates.



“He captivated everyone with stories of his life and some of his challenges along the way, and it was really great to have him come and inspire our class,ˮ Ford explained. “Having him here was a real honor.ˮ



At the end of the speech, everyone rose to applaud Lavery. Ford then presented Lavery with a special award thanking him for his contribution to the Class of 2022.



The highlight for the evening was undoubtedly the 100th Night Show, which was developed and executed by members of the Class of 2022.



“The 100th Night Show was great, and everyone related to the stories and the jokes,ˮ Ford said. “The Class of 2022 truly embraced this moment for what it truly means.ˮ



After the 100th Night evening, Ford had a chance to reflect on the meaning of this event.



“We have spent the last three-plus years learning and becoming leaders of character,ˮ Ford said. “In just 100 short days, we will have the opportunity to prove it.ˮ