386 ESFS S5 supports physical security and resource protection

TSgt Corey Sokoloski, a member of the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron’s S5 section repositions Jersey barriers at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait Feb. 16, 2022. The S5 section executes checks of physical security and resource protection to include Jersey barriers, Concertina wire and T-Walls to restrict unauthorized access. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

