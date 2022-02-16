Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 ESFS S5 supports physical security and resource protection

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Corey Sokoloski, a member of the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron’s S5 section repositions Jersey barriers at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait Feb. 16, 2022. The S5 section executes checks of physical security and resource protection to include Jersey barriers, Concertina wire and T-Walls to restrict unauthorized access. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

