11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH

BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 30, 2022) A member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines with Special Operations Platoon 3, Armed Forces of the Philippines, posts security with a M14 rifle during an amphibious assault rehearsal in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH) at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 30, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

