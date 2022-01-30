Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH [Image 13 of 19]

    11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH

    BROOKE'S POINT, PHILIPPINES

    01.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 30, 2022) A member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines with Special Operations Platoon 3, Armed Forces of the Philippines, posts security with a M14 rifle during an amphibious assault rehearsal in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH) at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 30, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 03:04
    This work, 11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAREX
    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    ESX

