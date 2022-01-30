Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH [Image 12 of 19]

    11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH

    BROOKE'S POINT, PHILIPPINES

    01.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 30, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Thomas Simmons, a native of Hot Springs, Dk., and an anti-tank missile gunner assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security with an M240B machine gun during an amphibious assault rehearsal in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH) at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 30, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7055528
    VIRIN: 220130-M-OY155-1374
    Resolution: 4166x2777
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BROOKE'S POINT, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU and Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a rehearsal for an amphibious assault in support of MAREX 22 PH [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAREX
    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    ESX

