Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready [Image 3 of 4]

    386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technicians install new air conditioning and heating units at the Ali Al Salem Air Base education center and chapel Feb. 16, 2022. The 386 ECES is responsible for repairing, maintaining and installing HVAC units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7055368
    VIRIN: 220216-F-PL327-197
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready
    386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready
    386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready
    386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Civil Engineers
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force Central Command
    HVAC
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT