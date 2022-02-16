386 ECES HVAC keeps ASAB comfortable and ready

386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technicians install new air conditioning and heating units at the Ali Al Salem Air Base education center and chapel Feb. 16, 2022. The 386 ECES is responsible for repairing, maintaining and installing HVAC units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

