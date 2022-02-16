Three AFSOC wings participate in combat control training at WRANGB

A Special Tactics combat controller with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, works to coordinate the stack of aircraft flying overhead during a training exercise in Oklahoma City, Jan. 12, 2022. The stack was composed of a 137th Special Operations Wing MC-12W and an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

