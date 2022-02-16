Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three AFSOC wings participate in combat control training at WRANGB

    Three AFSOC wings participate in combat control training at WRANGB

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Special Tactics combat controller with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, works to coordinate the stack of aircraft flying overhead during a training exercise in Oklahoma City, Jan. 12, 2022. The stack was composed of a 137th Special Operations Wing MC-12W and an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7055108
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-AP992-1009
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    by TSgt Brigette Waltermire

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    AC-130J Ghostrider
    125th Special Tactics Squadron
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

