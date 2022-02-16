A Special Tactics combat controller with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, works to coordinate the stack of aircraft flying overhead during a training exercise in Oklahoma City, Jan. 12, 2022. The stack was composed of a 137th Special Operations Wing MC-12W and an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7055108
|VIRIN:
|220112-Z-AP992-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Three AFSOC wings participate in combat control training at WRANGB [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
