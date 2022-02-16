A Special Tactics combat controller with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, develops a close air support 9-line during a training exercise in Oklahoma City, Jan. 12, 2022. The 125th STS trained with the help of members with the 137th Special Operations Wing (SOW) acting as opposition forces during scenarios that required the controllers to track their movement while coordinating a stack of aircraft that was composed of a 137th SOW MC-12W and an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 18:34 Photo ID: 7055109 VIRIN: 220112-Z-AP992-1006 Resolution: 2394x1596 Size: 564.29 KB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three AFSOC wings participate in combat control training at WRANGB [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.