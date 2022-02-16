U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training

Côte d'Ivoire special forces soldiers Apply a pressure dressing near Abidjan, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 16, 2022 Flintlock is a multi-national exercise in Côte d’Ivoire. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

