Côte d'Ivoire special forces soldiers Apply a pressure dressing near Abidjan, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 16, 2022 Flintlock is a multi-national exercise in Côte d’Ivoire. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7054938
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-CQ437-1240
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|CI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
