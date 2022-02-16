Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Côte d'Ivoire special forces soldiers Apply a pressure dressing near Abidjan, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 16, 2022 Flintlock is a multi-national exercise in Côte d’Ivoire. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Timothee Buangala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:02
    Photo ID: 7054939
    VIRIN: 220216-A-CQ437-1231
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: CI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Timothee Buangala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training
    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training
    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training
    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training
    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training
    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training
    U.S and Côte d'Ivoire special forces conduct TCCC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Flintlock
    Cote d'Iviore
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT