14th Field Hospital fields new CT machine

Sgt. Christian Reiter a radiology noncommissioned officer assigned to the 14th Combat Field Hospital, 16th Hospital Center, 44th Medical Brigade, conducts training on the new computerized tomography scanner (CT scan) on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on February 15, 2022. The new design updates allows for the CT scan to be deployable along with the field hospitals and allows for better medical imaging, transportability, and maintenance. Currently, the 14th FH is the second within the Army to receive the new portable CT scanner.

