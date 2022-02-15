Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Field Hospital fields new CT machine [Image 2 of 6]

    14th Field Hospital fields new CT machine

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Abimael Salinas (left), the radiology noncommissioned officer in charge and Sgt. Christian Reiter, a radiology noncommissioned officer, assigned to the 14th Combat Field Hospital, 16th Hospital Center, 44th Medical Brigade, conduct training on the new computerized tomography scanner (CT scan) on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on February 15, 2022. The new design updates allows for the CT scan to be deployable along with the field hospitals and allows for better medical imaging, transportability, and maintenance. Currently, the 14th FH is the second within the Army to receive the new portable CT scanner.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7054773
    VIRIN: 220215-A-NX556-426
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 14th Field Hospital fields new CT machine [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS

    14th Field Hospital fields new CT machine

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield

