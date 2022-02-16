Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th AMXS prepares a KC-135 for takeoff at RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 4]

    100th AMXS prepares a KC-135 for takeoff at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater providing the critical air refueling "bridge" that enables the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th AMXS prepares a KC-135 for takeoff at RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

