U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communicate with the aircrew onboard as they prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater providing the critical air refueling "bridge" that enables the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:17 Photo ID: 7054303 VIRIN: 220216-F-AB266-0001 Resolution: 7138x5099 Size: 7.41 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th AMXS prepares a KC-135 for takeoff at RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.