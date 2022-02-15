USS Porter (DDG 78) Visits Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 15, 2022) – Sailors man their sea and anchor positions as they sail through the Plymouth Harbor while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 15, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 Location: PLYMOUTH, GB