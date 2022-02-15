Mobile Bay fires participates in Naval Surface Fire Support during Exercise Jungle Warfare 2022

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) fires a MK 45 5-Inch gun system during a Naval Surface Fire Support exercise in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

