    Mobile Bay participates in Naval Surface Fire Support during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Mobile Bay participates in Naval Surface Fire Support during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) fires a MK 45 5-Inch gun system during a Naval Surface Fire Support exercise in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 09:17
    Photo ID: 7054243
    VIRIN: 220215-N-CO548-2103
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 535.47 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Bay participates in Naval Surface Fire Support during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mobile Bay
    CG 53
    MK 45
    CSG 3
    JWX22

