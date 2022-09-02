Cherry Point Sailors Reenlist

Petty Officer 2nd Class Amber Harris, left, holds her son Nehemiah as she recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at Fort Macon, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Harris, a native of Lowell, Arkansas, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

