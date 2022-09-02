Petty Officer 2nd Class Amber Harris, left, holds her son Nehemiah as she recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at Fort Macon, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Harris, a native of Lowell, Arkansas, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 07:12
|Photo ID:
|7054122
|VIRIN:
|220209-O-KJ310-462
|Resolution:
|4158x2772
|Size:
|937.79 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Reenlist [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
