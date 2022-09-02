Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Reenlist

    Cherry Point Sailors Reenlist

    ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Amber Harris, left, holds her son Nehemiah as she recites the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony at Fort Macon, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Harris, a native of Lowell, Arkansas, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7054122
    VIRIN: 220209-O-KJ310-462
    Location: ATLANTIC BEACH, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Reenlist [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reenlistment
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    NavyMedicine

