Hospital Corpsman Third Class Saleena Suwannarak, second from right, listens as Navy Captain Douglas Stephens speaks during her reenlistment ceremony Friday, February 11 in New Bern, North Carolina. Suwannarak serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 07:12
|Photo ID:
|7054120
|VIRIN:
|220211-O-KJ310-406
|Resolution:
|5050x3371
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|NEW BERN, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Reenlist [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT