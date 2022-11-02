Soldiers train in the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) Course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, European Medical Simulation Trauma Training Center, Feb. 11. The CLS course trains non-medical Soldiers to provide lifesaving support in the absence of a Combat Medic or Corpsman until a patient can be evacuated to definitive care, such as an aid station, field hospital, or until a medic arrives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 06:06 Photo ID: 7054083 VIRIN: 220211-O-YR030-045 Resolution: 2954x3019 Size: 6.01 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC medics share combat care best practices with Croatian counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.