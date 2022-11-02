LRMC medics share combat care best practices with Croatian counterparts

Photo By John Ciccarelli | Croatian Army medical instructors, observes Soldiers in the Combat Lifesaver (CLS)...... read more read more Photo By John Ciccarelli | Croatian Army medical instructors, observes Soldiers in the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) Course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, European Medical Simulation Trauma Training Center, Feb. 11. The CLS course trains non-medical Soldiers to provide lifesaving support in the absence of a Combat Medic or Corpsman until a patient can be evacuated to definitive care, such as an aid station, field hospital, or until a medic arrives. see less | View Image Page

Croatian Ground Army medical instructors visited Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) on Feb. 11, 2022, to observe Soldiers in the Combat Lifesaver (CLS) Course at the European Medical Simulation Center.



“Our Croatian counterparts have been observing, experiencing firsthand, and learning how we teach the Combat Lifesaver Course to our Soldiers, so they can incorporate what they learn into their program,” said Army Sgt. Lamol Williams, combat medic and instructor at LRMC.



The CLS course trains non-medical Soldiers to provide lifesaving support in the absence of a Combat Medic or Corpsman until a patient can be evacuated to definitive care, such as an aid station, field hospital, or until a medic arrives.



Croatian medical instructors watched as Williams covered lifelike mannekins with blood substitute, in a smoke-filled room accompanied with simulated gunfire. A four-person team worked in the dark to administer care such as hemorrhage control and medical dressing. About 20 Soldiers participated in the course.



The CLS course curriculum was developed by the Joint Trauma System, part of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), to provide an intermediate step between the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) All Service Members Course (ASM) taught to all enlisted personnel and advanced life support skills taught to Combat Medics and Corpsman. The course includes instruction, a written exam and a practical exam.



“We perform similar training in Croatia, but we don’t have the same realistic resources as LRMC,” said Sdjeban Balog, a Croatian Army sergeant. and medical instructor. “Coming here to observe the training will help the team I work with see the differences in how each country performs similar tasks. We can learn ways to incorporate these techniques into our training to better understand working in a joint environment.”