F-35C brings strike capabilities to Jungle Warfare Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) The ordnance department of Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, works diligently to refuel and load their F-35C Lightning II with the AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) as VMFA-314 performs simulated offensive and defensive air operations, as well as close air support training missions in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Charles Allen/Released)

