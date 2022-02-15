Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35C brings strike capabilities to Jungle Warfare Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    F-35C brings strike capabilities to Jungle Warfare Exercise

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Charles Allen 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) The ordnance department of Marine Wing Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, works diligently to refuel and load their F-35C Lightning II with the AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) as VMFA-314 performs simulated offensive and defensive air operations, as well as close air support training missions in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Charles Allen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 03:15
    Photo ID: 7053988
    VIRIN: 220215-M-PM950-0372
    Resolution: 4661x3107
    Size: 938.95 KB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C brings strike capabilities to Jungle Warfare Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Charles Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F35 3rd MAW VMFA-314 JWX22 3rd MARDIV 1st MAW CSG-3 CVN-72

